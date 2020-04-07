United Way donating laptops to students to help with virtual learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Some Valley students are in for a big surprise, as they are getting computers to help with virtual learning.

The laptops will come in handy, now that students won't head back to the classroom for the rest of the school year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just had the United Way drop off 70 laptops," sasid Ken Colburn with Data Doctors. "They’re old, but they can get on the internet, and they’ll be more than enough for the students."

Colburn and his Data Doctors stores will be cleaning the laptops, making sure they’re ready to go for students in the Phoenix Union High School District.

Claudia Haworth said she searched her home for her now adult children’s old machines.

"This little bit of philanthropy helps me with my mental health. I can control this and choose to do it," said Haworth.

While online learning has been an adjustment for many, it’s nearly impossible for thousands of students.

"The digital divide is real," said Jennifer Mellor with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. "85,000 students in Arizona don’t have internet access”

Without a computer or a digital divice, people can’t go online, and the partnership hopes that phrase becomes obsolete for families in Arizona

"It’s fundamental today. Not having a computer is like not having a pencil and paper," said Colburn.

