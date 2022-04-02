Vacant restaurant catches on fire in Phoenix, fire officials say

Phoenix Fire officials say crews battled a fire at a vacant restaurant in Phoenix during the afternoon hours of April 2.

According to a statement, the fire happened near 7th Street and Buckeye. Crews were called to the scene after smoke was seen coming from the structure.

Crews, according to fire officials, managed to extinguish the fire, but the fire caused some serious, visible damage to the building.

"No injuries have been reported to firefighters at this incident and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time," Phoenix Fire officials write, in a statement, while noting that this is the second fire at this building in a month.

