Walmart and Sam’s Club to require all customers to wear face masks starting July 20

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will soon require all customers to wear face masks while shopping at its stores and clubs.

The policy will begin July 20 for shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club. The company said 65% of its roughly 5,000 stores and clubs are in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Customers shop at a Walmart store on May 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols, the company said in a statement.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the company added.

