What's behind the drop in Arizona gas prices this December?

Gas prices are dropping across the country as the national average is now at $3.13.

In Arizona, the state's average is $3.31.

So, what's behind the drop that comes as a relief for a lot of drivers?

We spoke with AAA to find out what drivers can expect.

"There's more fuel, it's cheaper to produce and there's less demand for it. So that's an easy recipe for cheap gas," says Julian Paredes of AAA.

It's a significant drop compared to the average in Arizona this time last year – which was around $3.70.

"For the summer travel season, demand for gas usually goes down. Refineries made the switch to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline, and they're just running at full production right now," Paredes said.

As every driver knows, gas prices fluctuate on any given day, and it's unclear how long prices will stay below $3.

"Springtime is definitely when you can expect gas to go up again. Some refineries have to go down for maintenance during that period and demand always goes up around that time so spring is definitely a time to look out for," Paredes warned.

For now, most Arizona drivers are happy.

"Right now I think it cost me $60 and before maybe like $80," Carla Luque said.

Some are calling it an early Christmas gift.

"It's better than it was, almost $4 give or take," said a driver named Christina.

Others say it won't last long.

"I think it has something to do with the holidays. Then once the beginning of the year starts, it will go back up," Chuck Clark said.

The state's average has gone down by more than 40 cents in just the last month.