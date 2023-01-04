WM Phoenix Open: Prep work 90 percent complete with weeks to go before golf tournament kicks off

We are just about a month out from the greatest show on grass.

For 2023, the WM Phoenix Open will be held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.

As of Jan. 4, preparation works are in the final stages. Tournament chairman Pat Williams says things are right on track.

"We're about 90% built. We build over a million square feet on property, total. We're about 90% done, and we're right where we want to be," said Williams.

Williams says crews will work around the clock to make sure things are complete, come tournament time. They are preparing for the largest crowd yet, especially with the Super Bowl in town at the same time.

"That brings a lot of people to the market. We're hoping those people who maybe haven't, you know, come to this event will come," said Williams. "We're prepared for it. We've got more concessions. We've got more restaurants. We've got more people out here to direct traffic. We're gonna be ready for what we hope will be the biggest crowds we've ever had," said Williams.

As far as volunteers, Williams said they can always use more.

"We've got about 3,000 volunteers in total. We still have opportunities for people to volunteer if they like," said Williams. "It doesn't happen without our volunteers."

Aside from the greatest show on grass, there will also be some of the greatest shows at the Birds Nest.

"We're going to have Country Wednesday with Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane," said Williams. "Thursday, country also with Jason Aldean," said Williams. "Friday, we have Machine Gun Kelly, for a little different flavor. And then Saturday, we have Chainsmokers and Gryffin."

All the suites are sold out, but there are still plenty of general admission tickets available.

WM Phoenix Open

https://wmphoenixopen.com/

Read More Arizona Stories