Woman badly injured after crash involving ATV and car in Phoenix, FD says

article

The Phoenix Fire Department says a woman is critically hurt after a crash between a car and ATV on the night of Tuesday, April 5.

The crash happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Crews arrived on the scene to find 2 patients, one adult male and one adult female injured. After evaluation the male was found to be in stable condition and refused treatment and transportation. The female was found in critical condition and was treated then transported as a trauma to a local emergency department via ambulance," says Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: