Woman dies in Avondale house fire, 2 others burned

A woman was found dead and two others were hospitalized with burn injuries after a house fire broke out in Avondale on Saturday night.

First responders were called to the home near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Police say a woman was found dead inside, and two other adults were taken to the Maricopa County Burn Unit. They are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police say it appears to be accidental.

