World Series 2023: Dad gives up ticket to his daughter, surprises son

Twenty-two years ago, Nathan Papadeas was at the World Series with his dad, a season ticket holder since Opening Day.

"I was 17 years old, and it was the craziest time ever, and we've been going to games ever since," he said.

For Game 3, he planned to go with his dad again.

"We already had it planned out where we were going to park, where we were going to eat, all of the above," said Nathan.

Instead, Eric Papadeas threw his son a curveball.

"When they made it, I called my dad and said, ‘I think that ticket’s mine,'" said Erika Papadeas.

Once she got the OK, Erika flew in from Denver for Game 3 of the World Series, and to surprise her brother.

"I was kind of nervous," she said. "I didn't think he would because I would have to get a plane ticket home, but he said, ‘You could go’ and I basically screamed."

With only two tickets, Eric is letting his kids enjoy the game without him while he watches at a sports bar in Tempe with his wife and friends.

"I think the biggest thing is that she's going to make a memory with him and that's what it's about," said Eric.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Eric Papadeas

It's a memory Nathan and Erika say they will always remember, and it all happened because of their dad.

"I'm super excited. I'm super ramped, not only do I get to be in Arizona for the World Series, I can escape the snow. I'm so excited," Erika said.

"We've been [to] a lot of different sporting events together, so this is just another one we can check off the list," Eric said.