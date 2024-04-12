Woofie's® of South Scottsdale launches pet care services with grand opening at adoption event

This content was provided by our sponsor, Woofie's®. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Woofie’s of South Scottsdale, serving South Scottsdale metro area communities, including Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Higley, East Mesa, Paradise Valley, most of Scottsdale and beyond, is now offering premier animal companion services for dogs, cats, birds, lizards, and other animals. It will celebrate its grand opening at a community event, the Phoenix Legacy Foundation Spring Pet Adoption event, for pets and their prospective adoptive or current owners on Saturday, April 13th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Terrace, 2577 West Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023.

Woofie’s mobile pet services comprise a wide range of services including dog walking, grooming, nail trimming, Bed ‘n Biscuit stays in sitters’ homes, in-home overnight stays in clients’ homes, and other personalized services for area animal lovers who need an extra helping hand or want to pamper their animal companions.

The franchise is independently owned and operated by best friends, Emily Brumfield and JoDee Tester, both married, former nurses who have lived and worked in the community for several years. Both are passionate animal lovers and dog moms.

Emily says, "JoDee and I met 18 years ago while working as nurses in an emergency room in California after Hurricane Katrina. We have been each other's touchstones ever since and have always talked about owning our own business someday. Woofie’s has a great reputation and easy-to-use technology, which simplified our choice."

JoDee adds, "Both of us have fur babies. As passionate ‘pawrents,’ we know there is a need for upscale, personalized animal care that provides multiple services from one cohesive business. We already have the experience as both animal caretakers and health service providers, and this seems the perfect way to blend our skillsets."

At the animal rescue event, Woofie’s will offer special event pricing for wash ‘n go baths, nail trims and ear cleanings, as time allows. The first 200 attendees will receive gift bags from Phoenix Legacy Foundation that will include branded merchandise and a discount coupon for services from Woofie’s. Attendees can enter the Phoenix Legacy Foundation silent auction benefiting the animal rescue to bid on a Woofie’s basket that includes two hours on a Bay Time Golf simulator, branded golf balls, tees, ball markers, and two bottles of wine. There will also be Corn Hole and Jenga games participants can play for fun.

There will be a Woofie’s booth raffle for a chance to win a large tote with a luxury bath in the mobile spa and merchandise from Woofie’s and The Farmer's Dog. A backdrop will be provided for animal photos. Photographer Gilead Hernandez, Grafobox Media, will be at the event from 10am-1 pm. Woofie’s is donating luxury baths to the first five dogs adopted at the event to be scheduled at the home of the adoptive parents in the mobile spa. Proceeds from the Phoenix Legacy Foundation event will support multiple animal rescue and animal welfare organizations.

Woofie’s of South Scottsdale will also participate in a co-ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4-5 pm on April 23, 2024, with the local Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce at Desert Valley Cosmetic & Medical Tattoo at 10609 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Suite 120, Scottsdale. Woofie’s also attends various farmers’ markets and other events to meet and greet pet-loving neighbors. Woofie’s will bring its mobile pet spa and have event pricing when it participates in the Pup Festival in Scottsdale at Westworld on May 18; this event had over 3,000 attendees last year, and a fun time should be enjoyed by all. Follow Woofie’s on Facebook or Instagram for events and locations.

Woofie’s of South Scottsdale is currently hiring overnight pet sitters, professional pet groomers, pet bathers, and dog walkers. Those interested can apply here.

Visit for more information: https://www.woofies.com/south-scottsdale or contact 480-652-9484 or southscottsdale@woofies.com.