After Barstool Sports sponsorship fizzles, Snoop Dogg now attached to Arizona Bowl

Snoop Dogg is putting his name on the Arizona Bowl for what will be the first partnership between an alcohol brand and a college bowl game, the rapper and media personality announced Monday.

The "Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop" is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Arizona Stadium and will match teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

Barstool, the digital media company, previously sponsored the bowl.

21 September 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: Rapper Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena. (Photo by Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Gin & Juice, named after Snoop’s 1994 hit, is the first product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new premium spirits company.