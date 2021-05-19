Barstool Sports organizes Let Them Play Classic in Chandler after NCAA Women’s Golf Regional was canceled

Quinnipiac University in Connecticut was one of 18 women’s golf teams hoping for a shot at an NCAA Championship – and then, at their regional in Louisiana, they were told it was over.

Video shows the reaction from the teams when the NCAA abruptly said their course wasn’t playable at a championship level.

Quinnipiac golfer Darby Lillibridge remembers getting the news.

"It’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity that feels like it was just taken away from you."

The whole thing didn’t sit well with Sam "Riggs" Bozoian from Barstool Sports.

Acting quickly, he enlisted the help of Whirlwind Golf Course in Chandler and will be hosting the teams that were told to go home at the "Let Them Play" Classic this weekend.

"They had it taken away twice, last year with Covid and this year, and it hit home. So we thought if anyone’s in a position to help, it’s us," said Bozoian.

Barstool picks up the travel tab, the golfers get a mulligan – and can end their season on the course.

"It flipped a switch where you felt like our chances of finishing a season is done. Then Riggs tweeted and this whole thing transpired and we’re lucky enough to be here in Arizona and I have to say for myself, the support for women’s golf in the past five days is more than people have seen in the last couple of years," said Lillibridge.







