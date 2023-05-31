Cardinals unhappy DeAndre Hopkins missed games late in the season: report

Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins' tenure in Arizona came to an unceremonious ending when the wide receiver was released.

As Hopkins searches for a new place to call home, prospective teams might be interested to learn that his former team was reportedly unhappy with the star wideout's decision to sit out during the last couple of weeks of the NFL regular season.

Hopkins "upset some in the Cardinals organization by sitting out the final two games of the 2022 season even though he was healthy," according to Kyle Odegard, a reporter who has covered the Cardinals.

Odegard, citing sources, added that it would have potentially been "a sticky situation if he remained with the team until the trade deadline."

His health status aside, if Hopkins did suit up, he would have been playing in meaningless games. The Cardinals finished last season with a 4-13 record.

Prior to the team's Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Kliff Kingsbury hinted that Hopkins would have been on the field down the stretch if the games were meaningful. But Kingsbury also noted that the wide receiver was dealing with a "nagging" knee injury.

Arizona parted ways with Kingsbury shortly after the regular season came to an end.

Hopkins was listed on the team's injury report during the last two games of the season.

Aside from his injuries, Hopkins' suspension and his contract were likely sticking points that led to the decision to move on from the star player.

Hopkins failed a performance-enhancing drug test administered by the NFL in November 2021 and was suspended for the first six games of 2022.

Over his last two seasons with the Cardinals, Hopkins combined for just 106 catches over 19 games. The 30-year-old is expected to draw interest from several teams.

