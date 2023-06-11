Monsoon safety guide: What to know as the dangerous season hits Arizona

Whether you're new to Arizona, a native, or have been here a while now, it's never a bad idea to remind yourself of the dangers of monsoon season and freshen up on how to stay safe, wherever you might be in the state.

Monsoon season typically begins around June 15 and ends at the end of September, but the National Weather Service says, "In northern Arizona, monsoonal moisture typically does not reach the region until the first week of July."

Arizona gets almost half of its yearly rainfall during that period. So you can imagine how much, and often, it rains here during that three-month period.

Heavy rain, high winds, flooding, dust storms and lightning are just some of the weather patterns the season brings.

And don't forget, just because it's stormy, that doesn't mean the temps drop much. Make sure to take the precautions as you would if it was sunny and hot.

"Monsoon thunderstorms are convective in nature. By that, we mean that the thunderstorms are powered by intense surface heating," says Arizona State's School of Geographical Sciences & Urban Planning.

You can learn more about monsoons from the National Weather Service here and Arizona State.

More information from the city of Phoenix about monsoon safety can be found here, including how to find shelter, animal services, and food banks.

Safety for pets

The Arizona Humane Society is reminding pet owners to be aware of the monsoon dangers for our furry friends, too.

"… There can be an increase in injuries and animals escaping from homes and yards when a pet’s sensitivity to storms results in intense fear. It can also take a toll on the pet’s human family too, both emotionally and physically, by seeing their pet in distress or losing sleep at night while managing an anxious pet," AHS said.

Here are some tips directly from AHS to keep your pets safe:

Keep pets indoors and create a safe space

Drown out noise and lightning

Never punish an anxious pet

Create a positive association and desensitize your pets

Exercise and tire them out beforehand

Consult your veterinarian and use calming tools

ID ready – is tag/microchip information up-to-date?

Driving during a monsoon

"Turn around, don't drown."

These tips are important because what you do on the road during a monsoon storm has consequences for you, your family and others traveling.

Here are tips directly from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT):

Expect the unexpected. Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water and an emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure.

When in doubt, wait it out! If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, it’s best to exit and wait for the storm to move through the area. Get to a safe area as far off the roadway as possible.

When faced with low- or zero-visibility conditions, pull your vehicle off the road as far to the right as possible. Turn off your lights, set the parking brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal. These steps reduce the chances that other drivers mistake your vehicle as the one to follow.

Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. Water is a powerful force that should not be underestimated. Even a few inches of running water poses a serious risk.

Do not drive around "Road Closed" signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s Stupid Motorist law

If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection just like a four-way stop.

Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks on slopes above highways. Stay alert in areas prone to falling rocks.

You can find more information on these tips as well as learn ways to avoid hydroplaning here.

You can sign up for emergency traffic alerts here: https://www.az511.com/List/Alerts

Is your power out?

Check out these outage maps to see the latest outages, what possibly caused them, and when they're expected to be fixed.

In case of an emergency …

Here's a list, county by county, of emergency management websites where you can find resources wherever you are, or where your loved ones are.

These websites often list evacuation shelters and where you can find sandbags to protect your home from flooding.

Apache County

https://www.apachecountyaz.gov/Emergency-Management

Cochise County

https://www.cochise.az.gov/287/Emergency-Management

Coconino County

https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management

Gila County

https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/health_and_emergency_services/gilaem_eoc/index.php

Graham County

https://www.graham.az.gov/243/Emergency-Management

Greenlee County

https://www.co.greenlee.az.us/departments/emergency-management/

La Paz County

https://www.co.la-paz.az.us/166/Emergency-Management

Maricopa County

https://www.maricopa.gov/999/Emergency-Management

Mohave County

https://ein.az.gov/keywords/mohave-county-emergency-management

Navajo County

https://navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Emergency-Management-and-Preparedness

Pima County

https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/

Pinal County

https://www.pinal.gov/775/Office-of-Emergency-Management

Santa Cruz County

https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/229/Office-of-Emergency-Management

Yavapai County

https://yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks/emergency-management

Yuma County

https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/emergency-management