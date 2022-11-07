2022 Election: DOJ to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties for compliance with voting rights laws

The Department of Justice announced on Nov. 7 that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the general election on Nov. 8.

"Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters."

Five Arizona counties were listed:

Maricopa County, Arizona

Navajo County, Arizona

Pima County, Arizona

Pinal County, Arizona

Yavapai County, Arizona

According to the DOJ, the monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorneys' offices. "In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order. Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials."

What does the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section enforce?

"The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Acts. The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote. The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion."

What do I do if I have a complaint?

On Election Day, the public can file a complaint on https://civilrights.justice.gov or call 800-253-3931.

For questions or complaints related to the ADA, individuals can call the information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through the ADA website at https://www.ada.gov.

The Justice Department says complaints leading to disruption at a polling place should be immediately reported to local election officials.

"Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted."

