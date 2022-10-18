2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.

The two involved in the crash, identified as a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

