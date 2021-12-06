2 taken to hospital following Paradise Valley crash, police say

Police in Paradise Valley say two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on the night of Dec. 6.

The crash happened in the area of 47th Street and McDonald. According to a brief statement by Paradise Valley Police officials, both cars involved in the crash were occupied by only one person.

"The Department of Public Safety (DPS) Vehicle Crime Unit will be taking over the investigation. At this point, there is no known crime, and DPS typically takes serious injury collision investigations," read a portion of the statement.

Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app