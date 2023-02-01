2 year old pulled from New River pool, rushed to hospital

A 2-year-old child has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from the backyard swimming pool of a home north of Phoenix.

The incident happened on Feb. 1 near Interstate 17 and New River Road.

The child was in the water for an unknown amount of time and was in cardiac arrest when crews arrived at the scene, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

The child's current condition is unknown.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: