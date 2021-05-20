4 children hospitalized after bounce house blows over in Mesa

Four children were injured after a bounce house went airborne at a park near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road.

According to the Mesa Fire Department, the bounce house was uplifted by a strong gust of wind and reported by witnesses to have gone several feet into the air during a party.

The bounce house was blown over while the children, ages 5 to 11 years old, were playing in it.

The children sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: