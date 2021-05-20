Expand / Collapse search
4 children hospitalized after bounce house blows over in Mesa

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

Bounce house went airborne in East Valley

MESA, Ariz. - Four children were injured after a bounce house went airborne at a park near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road.

According to the Mesa Fire Department, the bounce house was uplifted by a strong gust of wind and reported by witnesses to have gone several feet into the air during a party.

The bounce house was blown over while the children, ages 5 to 11 years old, were playing in it.

The children sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



 

