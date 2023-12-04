Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Dec. 11-17)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Dec. 11-17.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
December 11
- 92nd Street and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale - The intersection was shut down because of a gas leak.
- Interstate 10 and 40th Street, Phoenix - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian blocked traffic along Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve.
- 27th Avenue and Van Buren, Phoenix - Police say no one was hurt when a robbery suspect fired gunshots while fleeing a Circle K.