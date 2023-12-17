Three people killed in crash just outside of Tonopah, DPS says

Three people were killed in a crash near Tonopah early in the morning on Sunday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

At around 4:30 a.m., two cars crashed on I-10 near milepost 76 on Dec. 17 – which is Maricopa County.

DPS says a Toyota Highlander was driving at a high rate of speed and hit two people who were standing outside their disabled car, a Nissan Frontier.

"One of them, a passenger, was deceased on scene, the driver was flown to a Phoenix hospital. There were four people in the Toyota Highlander. The driver was deceased on scene along with a passenger. The other two passengers were flown to a Phoenix area hospital. Their conditions are unknown," DPS said.

No names have been released in connection to this incident.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the crash happened: