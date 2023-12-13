2 killed in crash at Mesa intersection

Police are investigating a deadly, two-car crash that shut down a Mesa intersection early Wednesday morning.

Mesa Police say the crash happened at Country Club Drive and Main Street on Dec. 13 when a Hyundai Elantra that was heading eastbound on Main Street crashed into a Ford Edge that was heading southbound on Country Club. After the initial collision, the Elantra crashed into a pole.

The driver and the passenger of the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

The people riding in the Ford Edge suffered minor injuries.

"We are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the Elantra, and we have just recently, in the last five minutes, confirmed that the Elantra, the vehicle that the two deceased people were in, was actually stolen, so that vehicle has been confirmed as stolen," Det. Richard Encinas said.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should avoid the area.

The light rail is running along the north track, but it is not stopping at the intersection of Country Club and Main.

No further details were released.

Where the crash happened