Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Feb. 26-March 3)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Feb. 26-March 3.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
February 26
- Loop 202 and 40th Street, Ahwatukee - DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi and another vehicle.
- 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix - Two people are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole.