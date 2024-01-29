Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
January 29
- Stapley Drive and Brown Road, Mesa - Police are investigating a fatal crash rollover crash involving two vehicles.
- 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix - Crews battled a fire at a vacant restaurant. No firefighters were hurt.