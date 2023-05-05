Expand / Collapse search

Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (May 1-7)

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

May 5

Phoenix house fire leaves woman hospitalized

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a massive house fire near 43rd Avenue and Glendale late Thursday night.

May 4

  • 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix - A fire broke out on the first floor of an apartment building. Two adults were displaced.

May 3

Infant seriously burned in Phoenix house fire

Three family members were hospitalized after a house fire broke out near 35th Avenue and Maryland overnight.

May 2

Waymo electric car catches fire at Phoenix warehouse

A Waymo electric vehicle caught fire in a Phoenix warehouse on the morning of May 2, prompting a massive hazmat response from firefighters. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

May 1

Student in custody after reports of suspicious person prompts lockdown at Arcadia High School

Reports of a suspicious person at Arcadia High School on the morning of May 1 prompted a lockdown, and a teenage student has since been taken into custody.

 

 


 

 


 