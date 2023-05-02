Waymo electric car catches fire at Phoenix warehouse

A Waymo electric vehicle caught fire in a Phoenix warehouse on the morning of May 2, prompting a massive hazmat response from firefighters.

The warehouse, located near 3rd Street and Buckeye Road, is where a lot of electric vehicles come to unload their GPS and ride date, according to Phoenix Fire.

For some reason, one of the cars caught fire just before 9 a.m. The sprinklers went off, and all of the employees got out of the building safely.

The sprinklers were key, according to Phoenix Fire, because they prevented the other cars from catching fire. The hazmat response was massive, with more than 50 firefighters from Phoenix and Tempe responding.

"These cells in a 10th of a second can heat up to 1,200 degrees, that's why it makes it so difficult to extinguish these fires," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

The car now sits in essentially a dumpster, with sand and water on top of it. The car will stay here for weeks as it smolders. Phoenix Fire says it might take three weeks to put the fire out.

A Waymo electric vehicle caught fire in a Phoenix warehouse on the morning of May 2, prompting a massive hazmat response from firefighters. (KSAZ-TV)

