Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (May 15-21)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for May 15-21.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

May 15

Tempe Town Lake water rescue: 1 rescued, 1 still missing

7th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix - Four adults and two dogs were displaced in a house fire.

To see last week's crime and public safety alerts, check here.