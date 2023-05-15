Expand / Collapse search

Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (May 15-21)

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:06AM
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for May 15-21.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map. 

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

May 15

Water rescue at Tempe Town Lake

Rescue crews are at Tempe Town Lake searching for a possible drowning victim after they rescued another man who jumped into the water overnight. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the latest.

