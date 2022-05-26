Anthony Cano: Maricopa County won't file charges in deadly 2021 police shooting of teen, family says

One year later, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has made a charging decision in the death of Anthony Cano, a 17-year-old who was shot by a Chandler police officer after an attempted bike stop.

According to the attorney for Anthony Cano's family, the county would not be filing any charges against the officer involved in the shooting.

The encounter began Jan. 2, 2021 around 9:20 p.m. when Officer Chase Bebak-Miller noticed Cano riding a bicycle without a front headlight near Gazelle Meadows Park, police said. Bebak-Miller activated his lights and sirens after Cano began weaving into both lanes of traffic.

Video released by the Chandler Police Department shows Cano later abandoning the bicycle and running toward the park. Bebak-Miller chases after Cano on foot and shouts at him to stop seconds before seeing Cano drop a gun and reach to pick it up.

Chandler Police released a picture of the gun that was taken from Cano at the scene of the shooting.

Bebak-Miller shouts, "Weapon drawn! Get on the ground!" less than a second before shooting Cano once at close range, causing Cano to collapse, and again while lying face down.

The video then shows Bebak-Miller telling Cano to put his hands behind his back, to which Cano replies, "I’m sorry, sir. I can’t" before eventually managing to slowly move his hands behind his back.

"Hey, I want to help you, OK?" Bebak-Miller said.

As other officers arrive at the scene, Cano then pleads for officers to "hurry."

Cano can be heard saying, "I don’t want to die," as officers cuff his hands. Authorities then administer first aid to one of the bullet wounds as Cano explains he was trying to throw the gun away, and at one point said he couldn’t feel his legs. Bebak-Miller turns off his body camera shortly after.

Cano died from his injuries on Jan. 23, three weeks later.

$1 million settlement reached

The city of Chandler has settled lawsuits for more than $1 million with Cano's parents.

A $1 million settlement for the mother of Anthony Cano and a $125,000 settlement for the father was approved back in June 2021, according to the Associated Press.

Under the agreement, the city is not admitting any fault but officials said in a statement they do hope it "brings closure" to Cano’s family.

Greg Kuykendall, the attorney for mother Kathleen Renee Clum, said the family remains distraught." Anthony Cano should be alive today," Kuykendall said in a statement. "He and his beloved family should be laughing at Anthony’s antics, loving one another, and planning for their joint futures."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

