Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city.

According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.

"The flyers, which contained disgusting, bigoted rhetoric, were placed into plastic bags with stones to prevent them from blowing away," a portion of Mayor Woods' statement read.

Mayor Woods said the city's hate crimes unit wants to hear from those who received the flyers. People can call Tempe Police's non-emergency line at (480) 350-8311 to provide information.

The mayor also denounced the incident.

"Whether their intolerable expressions take the form of graffiti, printed materials, or something else, they are jarring, offensive, and most of all totally unacceptable," read a portion of Mayor Woods' statement. "There is no place for hate in our community."

We have reached out to Tempe Police for comment on this matter.

Antisemitic incidents on the rise across the U.S., according to report

According to a report by the Anti-Defamation League, incidents involving antisemitism are on the rise in Arizona, as well as other parts of the U.S.

ADL's report, which was released in May 2022, found a total of 41 antisemitic incidents in Arizona for 2021, representing a big increase from 15 in 2020, and 11 in 2019.

Across the country, the report listed 1,776 incidents involving antisemitism in 2021, an increase from 1,238 in 2020.

Recent incidents involving antisemitism in the Phoenix area

The Phoenix area has seen incidents of antisemitism in recent years. In August, we reported on a letter sent by the U.S. Department of Education to Kyrene School District. The letter announced that the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has found that the Kyrene School District violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by "failing to respond appropriately to notice of ongoing antisemitic harassment of a student by other students."

The report came following an investigation into complaints that the student was subjected to discrimination based on her Jewish ancestry at a school within the Kyrene School District. We have since learned that the school in question is Altadeña Middle School, which is located in Ahwatukee.

Read More: Tempe district failed to protect student from anti-Semitic harassment, feds say: here's what you should know

In late September, we reported on another investigation by the Department of Education, which found that a school within Peoria Unified School District violated students' civil rights by failing to address reports of racial harassment.

The alleged harassment included, among other things, some mimicking Nazi salutes, and drawing Swastikas on photographs of students' faces on notebooks.

Read More: Dept. of Education finds Peoria Unified failed to address racial harassment of students

In February 2020, we reported on the arrest of a Queen Creek man as part of an investigation into a neo-Nazi organization.

Johnny Roman Garza, who was 20 at the time, was arrested along with three other men from Florida, Texas and Washington, for their alleged connection with a conspiracy to threaten and intimidate journalists and activists. The group reportedly focused mainly on those who are Jewish, as well as journalists of color.

In December of the same year, we reported that Garza was sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison for his involvement in the matter. By then, he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to mail threatening communications and commit cyberstalking.