Arizona doctor fears closing and reopening trend if COVID-19 spread isn’t slowed

An Arizona doctor says her fear is if the state doesn't get a handle on growing COVID-19 cases, we will be in an endless cycle of partially closing and reopening.

On Tuesday, numbers indicate another record-breaking day for

COVID-19 in Arizona.

"We did see a record number of deaths in Arizona today and that is only going to get worse unless we take serious action," says Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician with One Medical.

She's been following the numbers, she says, and as of Tuesday, Arizona is at a 33% positive rate of COVID-19, which she says might be the most alarming statistic.

"That tells me this disease is more widespread, we are not getting in control of it and we are not doing enough testing. If we saw more testing we would see the percent positive come down," Bhuyan explained.

RELATED: LIST: Arizona cities with face mask requirements

Advertisement

Bhuyan is seeing a huge demand for the need for testing. She says her patients who are requesting the tests are either coming down with symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who's had it.

She says there's no way to track where small outbreaks might be coming from.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Health official believes Arizona is days away from using 'crisis standards of care'

"I am just not seeing enough contact tracing," Bhuyan said. "I don't even know what the data is so we are not clear on the hotspots."

Contract tracing, wearing a mask and increasing the testing will make a difference in the state during this pandemic, she explained.

RELATED: LIST: Phoenix-area restaurant closures, reopenings due to positive COVID-19 tests

"Unless we do that, we are going to be in an endless cycle. More people will get sick and more people will die," she said.

Bhuyan says a lot of her patients have been confused about how to process the information coming out on a daily basis on what's safe and what’s not.

She recommends working out concerns with personal doctors.