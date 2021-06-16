Arizona DPS trooper rescues injured eagle on I-17 near Camp Verde

article

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is praising one of their troopers after he rescued an injured eagle stranded in the middle of Interstate 17.

Trooper Sgariglia was patrolling I-17 near Camp Verde when he saw what looked like debris in the road near milepost 282, officials said.

"After pulling up to take a closer look, Trooper Sgariglia realized it was actually an eagle, apparently too badly injured to fly," DPS said in a Facebook post.

Sgariglia was able to coax the bird off of the highway and reached out to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), who later identified it as a golden eagle.

The trooper and officials with AZGFD were able to wrangle the hurt bird for treatment.

