Arizona House censures lawmaker caught on camera hiding Bibles

Lawmakers in the Arizona House have voted to censure Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton after she was caught on video hiding Bibles in a room at the State Capitol.

The action comes after the House Ethics Committee determined the Tucson representative violated House rules, finding that she displayed "disrespectful" and "disorderly" behavior.

Video had surfaced in April showing Hamilton hiding Bibles under couch cushions and in a refrigerator.

Lawmakers put a vote to expel her but came up short. They then voted 30 to 28 to censure her.

"Now they respect all religions when it's only the Bible that I've ever seen in that lounge. It's never been the Quran or the Torah or the Bhagavad Gita," said Democratic Rep. Nancy Gilbert. "And so the righteous indignation is misplaced. I wouldn't like to speak to Representative Stahl Hamilton's character. I have known her for many years. She has been a volunteer. She's a mother. She's a minister. And she is one of the most character people I know."

Meanwhile, Republicans expressed indignation over Hamilton's behavior.

"It is just very disturbing and offensive to me that I may have been sitting on a Bible, and I just want to say if it had been a Quran and a Muslim member sitting upon that I would be able to empathize with them about how that would be the same amount of disturbing to them," said Republican Rep. Rachel Jones. "I believe many of the Christian members in here would be able to empathize with other members of different religions if that had occurred in this way."

Hamilton, who is an ordained minister, previously apologized on the House floor for her actions.






