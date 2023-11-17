Arizona man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail

A man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon on Thursday was found dead, officials said.

The National Park Service says search and rescue crews responded via helicopter to reports of an unresponsive hiker on Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m., to Bright Angel Trail, approximately 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

Once at the scene, crews found James Handschy, a 65-year-old Oracle man, dead. Officials say Handschy was trying to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

The Devils Corkscrew along the Bright Angel Trail. (NPS)

Handschy's death investigation is being conducted by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No further details were released.

Map of the Bright Angel Trail: