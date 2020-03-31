Arizona State Board of Education votes on ways students will finish school year during virus spread

The pomp and circumstance, the stage, the walk, the handing of the diploma.

Sadly, these traditions won’t happen for most high school classes of 2020 because of COVID-19.

About 520 seniors at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale are set to graduate this year, and unfortunately they won't be able to walk for their graudation.

Their prom and other senior events have been canceled, as well.

The Arizona State Board of Education held a special teleconference to vote on graduation requirements during COVID-19.

Public comments from several high school seniors, begging for a delayed ceremony, were read.

The board passed motions that would protect students from being denied credit or their diploma because of the school closure.

It also decided that results of online or independent studies will count as credit for determining passing grades. If students do not have access to online material, teachers would consider their grades up to the school closure.

Meanwhile, schools are now trying to come up with a creative alternative to celebrate graduation day with social distancing.