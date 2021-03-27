Arizonans stand up against Asian American hate crimes, discrimination

Protestors across the country, and in the Valley, are calling for change following the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans.

The shooting follows a spike in hate crimes in the US against those in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

In downtown Phoenix on Saturday, a rally took place at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. A bit later, protesters marched in Mesa.

All made their voices heard, standing against the hate.

RELATED: Asian Americans in Arizona react to national wave of anti-Asian hate crimes

"I'm angry. I'm emotional and I'm also feeling a lot of sorrow," a protester said.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people marched in the streets of Mesa holding signs that condemned the recent and growing violence.

There were chants. Stories were shared. People from all walks of life showed up.

"When I saw the shooting in Georgia, it was a huge wake up call for me because my mother worked as a masseuse in spas like that and that could have been my mom," a protester shared.

Protesters gathered at the AZ International Marketplace.

"When I see other cultures being attacked this way, it draws me where we need to come together. I come as family, and a friend and unification. There's no reason for hatred," a protester said.

Protesters say these marches and gatherings are a start to barely scratching the surface of the issue and more work needs to be done.

