Arrest made in west Phoenix murder; AZ CD 3 debates l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a west Phoenix shooting that left a man dead, Republicans and Democrats take the stage tonight in Arizona Congressional District 3 debates, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 22.
1. Arrest made in west Phoenix murder
Featured
An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man in west Phoenix.
2. AZ Congressional District 3 debates
Featured
The candidates for Arizona's Congressional District 3 take the stage for debates on Wednesday night.
3. Driver hurt after SUV crashes into wall
SUV crashes into wall in north Phoenix
4. Blood vials sent to RNC headquarters
Featured
The Republican National Committee headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. was locked down early Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was discovered.
5. Former ASU QB files lawsuit
Featured
Former Florida recruit and current Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is suing Gators coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/22/24
A slightly warmer day in the Valley. We'll top out near 97°F today.