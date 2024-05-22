Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in west Phoenix murder; AZ CD 3 debates l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 22, 2024 9:49am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief may 22 article

PHOENIX - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a west Phoenix shooting that left a man dead, Republicans and Democrats take the stage tonight in Arizona Congressional District 3 debates, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 22.

1. Arrest made in west Phoenix murder

Featured

18-year-old arrested for man's west Phoenix murder: police
article

18-year-old arrested for man's west Phoenix murder: police

An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man in west Phoenix.

2. AZ Congressional District 3 debates

Featured

Arizona Congressional District 3 Debates: Republicans, Democrats take the stage
article

Arizona Congressional District 3 Debates: Republicans, Democrats take the stage

The candidates for Arizona's Congressional District 3 take the stage for debates on Wednesday night.

3. Driver hurt after SUV crashes into wall

SUV crashes into wall in north Phoenix

4. Blood vials sent to RNC headquarters

Featured

RNC headquarters lockdown prompted by suspicious package containing 2 vials of blood
article

RNC headquarters lockdown prompted by suspicious package containing 2 vials of blood

The Republican National Committee headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. was locked down early Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was discovered.

5. Former ASU QB files lawsuit

Featured

Ex-ASU QB Jaden Rashada sues Florida coach and others over failed $14M NIL deal
article

Ex-ASU QB Jaden Rashada sues Florida coach and others over failed $14M NIL deal

Former Florida recruit and current Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is suing Gators coach Billy Napier and the program’s top booster over a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/22/24

A slightly warmer day in the Valley. We'll top out near 97°F today.