Arizona Congressional District 3 Debates: Republicans, Democrats take the stage

The candidates for Arizona's Congressional District 3 take the stage for debates on Wednesday night.

The CD 3 seat is currently held by Congressman Ruben Gallego, who is running for U.S. Senate.

CD 3 includes most of southern, western and downtown Phoenix, as well as a portion of Glendale.

Republicans will be up first for a debate on May 22 at 4 p.m., followed by Democrats at 6 p.m.

Republican candidates

Democratic candidates

The debates will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also watch them on our YouTube channel, and on our FOX LOCAL app.