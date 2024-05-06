Expand / Collapse search
ASU: Students share excitement as largest class in university history graduates

By
Published  May 6, 2024 5:38pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University is celebrating the largest graduating class in the university’s history on May 6, with nearly 21,000 Sun Devils graduating from ASU. These students, along with their guests, were on campus for the big day on Monday.

"Very proud to be here," said Hannah Scharf. "I had my whole family come down. My boyfriend’s whole family came down, so I have lots of support today."

Hannah came to ASU from Canada to compete on the gymnastics team. She accomplished a lot on and off the mat, having earned her masters in Organizational Leadership.

"It’s exciting, for sure," said Hannah. "It will be an adjustment. I’m going to have to adapt pretty quickly, but I’m looking forward to it. I'm very hopeful for the future."

Largest class in ASU history graduates

With over 20,000 Sun Devils graduating, ASU is celebrating the largest graduating class in its history, and students we spoke with were excited at what's ahead in their lives. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Another graduate, Blanca, said Monday had been emotional.

"I have two kids now, and I work full-time 7:30 to 4:00, and being able to do it from my home online, but I did it. I'm here," said Blanca.

Blanca, who is graduating with a masters in Early Childhood Education, says earning this degree was not easy, but it was worth it.

Meanwhile, Makaila is finally getting the graduation experience she's waited for, as she graduates with a masters in Human Resources and Employment Law.

"I actually graduated with my undergrad during 2020, so COVID, and it was a lot, so I'm excited to actually get to walk here at graduation today," said Makaila. "To be here with my fellow graduates and my fellow classmates, it's just very exciting."

While some commencement ceremonies across the country were canceled due to protests, there were no interruptions during the ceremony at ASU on May 6. Officials also said beforehand that disruptions will not be tolerated.