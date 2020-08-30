Expand / Collapse search
ASU students take part in 'Movement, Not a Moment' march calling for faculty diversity, police defunding

By
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASU students take part in ‘Movement, Not a Moment’ march calling for faculty diversity, police defunding

Three student groups put the march together and will be practicing COVID-19 health guidelines.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Students are protesting at Arizona State University Aug. 30 in the "Movement, Not a Moment" protest, and organizers say it's been planned since July.

Three student groups put the protest together. It'll start at Daley Park and head to ASU's Police Department Headquarters, around 6 p.m.

An unofficial student group, the "Multicultural Solidarity Coalition" is demanding the university to defund and disarm the ASU Police Department and hire more faculty of color.

On Aug. 30, ASU's Black African Coalition (BAC) decided to not attend due to the university’s protocols. In a letter, group members say BAC was "forced and threatened to no longer host, promote or participate in the march."

In the letter, the student organization claims the university threatened to suspend participating students while knowing this march had been planned since July.

The university said students who go to social gatherings may face suspension, however, this doesn't apply to protesters as long as they wear masks and social distance.

Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.