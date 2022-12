Three people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital on Friday after an ATV crash in Phoenix.

The accident happened near 48th Street and McDowell on Dec. 2.

Few details were released about the collision, but crews said a man and woman in their 60s and a 5-year-old child were hurt.

The man is in critical condition, and the other two are stable.

Fire officials say they were not wearing helmets.

