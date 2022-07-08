Authorities detail the southern Arizona crash that killed 2 people

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Two people died after a July 7 crash in Pima County, says the sheriff's department.

At around 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-crash at the intention of North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way. When they got there, they found two people in extremely critical condition.

A Mercury Grand Marquis, occupied by 21-year-old Chandler Hartley and 21 year-old Alex Sanchez, was traveling at a high rate of speed Southbound on Camino De Oeste. The Mercury crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Jeep traveling Northbound, causing the Jeep to roll. The Mercury then collided with a Dodge Charger before coming to a rest," the sheriff's department said.

Sanchez was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and Hartley was taken to the hospital where he died.

"The driver of the Charger was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the jeep was evaluated and released. Traffic detectives have taken over the case for further investigation," authorities said.

