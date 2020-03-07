AZDHS: 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County

The Arizona Department of Public Health confirms that there are now five cases of COVD-19 identified in the state after two Pinal County residents were diagnosed.

"Both cases are from the same household as the current Pinal County case. State and local public health are currently investigating the cases," officials stated.

"If you recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in."

AZDHS expects additional cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Advertisement

LIVE MAP:

This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

RELATED:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries