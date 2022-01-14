Bicyclist dies in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash

article

Phoenix police are searching for the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead near 12th Street and Orangewood Avenue early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 when a man riding his electric bike fell over while trying to cross 12th Street.

As the bicyclist was attempting to get back up, he was reportedly struck by a red coupe heading northbound.

The victim, 54-year-old Stanley Fischer, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver fled the scene eastbound down Wagon Wheel Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

