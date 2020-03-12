Bookstore busy: People buying novel items to fill time amid coronavirus pandemic

"It's kind of a mixture between the games and the books and a few of the puzzles," Kelly Kenyon said.

Kenyon, who's the assistant manager of the Bookmans at 19th Avenue and Northern, says the store shelves are stocked with items that can keep people occupied.

"All I've heard is from a few moms who just want to make sure they have something to entertain the kids if they happen to have to stay home," she said.

Kenyon says there's been a slight decrease in the number of people shopping since news of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, broke, but those who do come in want to be ready in case they have to stay home or if schools shut down.

"The people that are coming in are buying more," Kenyon said.

Bookmans has thousands of books for all ages. Puzzles, according to Kenyon, are a top seller, as are games. There are also activity books and educational tools.

"Then board games, that's the best one to entertain the whole family for a while," she said.

In addition to providing some entertainment, even relief, the staff here is doing what they can to keep themselves and customers safe and healthy by wiping down surfaces and having plenty of sanitizer on hand.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

