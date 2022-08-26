Border Patrol agent finds 2 children abandoned in southern Arizona desert, CBP says

A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert.

The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The Border Patrol agent immediately went to the area and found a 4-month-old child face down and unresponsive. An 18 month old was found crying nearby.

Emergency medical technicians were called to the scene by the agent, who began administering first aid and revived the 4 month old.

EMTs arrived at the scene and transported the children to the Abrazo West Hospital before being discharged back into Border Patrol custody.

"Yesterday smugglers left two young children—an infant and a toddler— in the Sonoran Desert to die," said Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. "This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty. And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake."

The Office of Refugee Resettlement was notified of the incident.

"So far this year, Tucson Sector has seen a 12% increase in Unaccompanied Children being smuggled across the border over fiscal year 2021 and a 234% increase over fiscal year 2020," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.