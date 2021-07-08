Breweries releasing special edition beers as Phoenix Suns' quest for NBA title continues

Phoenix area businesses are brewing up some special beers in honor of the Phoenix Suns, all in hopes of giving meaning to the taste of victory.

As of July 8, several new brews are being released, and they are so popular, in fact, that fans are lining up to grab a pack.

New brew pays homage to now-viral slogan amongst Suns fans

"We are canning our 'Suds In Four' Cold IPA," said Dylan McClelland with Goldwater Brewing Company.

The name 'Suds In Four' is a reference to that popular catchphrase amongst Suns fans: Suns In Four.

Related: 'Suns in 4': Fight between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns fans causes phrase to go viral

"We wanted to do an ode to the Suns for being in the Finals, and just create a fun beer for them and us to enjoy," said McClelland.

Brewery says it's been hard to keep special edition beer on shelves

Meanwhile, Wren House Brewing company is offering an American lager with special edition labels. They are calling it the Rally Beer.

"It's been hard to keep it on the shelves. Every day that we’ve released it, its sold out in one day. When we did our latest release Tuesday afternoon, it sold out in 11 minutes," said Kyle Kreig.

Kreig says even those who aren’t craft beer drinkers are lining up to get a pack.

"There's also a set of sports fans that might not be craft beer drinkers, so this is a nice opportunity to bring them in here too," said Kreig.

State 48 Brewery also releasing a special Suns brew after Game 2, and Phoenix Beer Company us also releasing its limited edition brew, called the Shazaam West Coast IPA.

Special edition beers caught attention of governor

Even Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is boasting Arizona beer. He wagered a 12-pack of tower beer from Mother Road Brewing in Flagstaff, after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offered some of his state’s finest sausage.

"The Governor’s wager caught us by surprise," said Michael Masquess with Mother Road Brewing Company. "I woke up to that tweet this morning and was very excited to see our beer was representative of the State of Arizona."

Extended Phoenix Suns Coverage: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/sports/nba/suns

Other Top Phoenix Suns Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters