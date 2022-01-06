Capitol Insurrection: Arizonans among those charged by prosecutors in connection with deadly riot

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the nation watched a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaching the building as Congress worked to certify results from the 2020 Presidential Election.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

Many arrests made, including Arizonans

Within two months of the siege on the Capitol, the FBI said it had received hundreds of thousands of tips and arrested more than 300 individuals. Officials within that time were releasing dozens of videos and hundreds of screengrabs in hopes of getting more information on suspects involved.

Nearly 1,000 arrests have been made in the year since the Capitol riot in 2021 across the country. Out of the hundreds of protestors now facing federal charges, seven of them are from Arizona, including:

Democratic, Republican lawmakers from Arizona reflect on fateful day

Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego was in the Capitol building during the attack. On Jan. 6, 2022, he reflected on that day.

"There was a room full of Democrats and some Republicans that said we were not gonna let democracy die that night, and we didn't we didn't," said Rep. Gallego. "We came back to the floor after seeing the horrific battles outside, knowing that there was still danger, knowing that there was still bombs and IEDs, and pipe bombs everywhere."

One day after the deadly insurrection, Rep. Gellego recounted the scene inside the building, as he helped get other members to safety.

"Once we got everyone off the house floor, we evacuated to a secure location. I can’t mention it because it’s designed for all types of instances," said Rep. Gallego at the time.

During the chaos, Rep. Gallego jumped on a chair in the House floor to direct traffic.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R) said she condemns the violence, but questions the security at the Capitol.

"It is unacceptable to me that Speaker Pelosi and leadership in law enforcement didn't have the U.S. Capitol secured," said Rep. Lesko. "There's one question that remains about January 6, one year out from its anniversary: Why was the Capitol so unprepared and unsecured, and what can we do to fix it?"

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

