Chandler police chase ends in crash: 3 injured, suspect arrested

By FOX 10 Staff
A man has been arrested for reportedly leading Chandler officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday night.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man was arrested in Chandler after a police chase ended in a crash on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police said the pursuit began after a man hit two patrol vehicles on May 3 during an investigation, but no officers were hurt. Authorities did not disclose any details about what they were investigating.

The suspect reportedly ran a red light near Price and Warner roads and hit two other cars. He was arrested after the collision.

Two people were hospitalized in stable condition, and the suspect driver suffered non-life threatening injuries as well.

No names have been released.

Traffic was restricted at Price and Warner for the investigation, and the roads reopened a few hours later.

