Chandler reveals new Field of Honor memorial at Veterans Oasis Park after 8 years

The city of Chandler held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 11, showcasing its very latest tribute to veterans.

The ceremony was for the brand new Field of Honor at the Veterans Oasis Park. The memorial, made up of stone columns, is designed after the American Flag.

However, it has additional meaning.

The blue represents the soldiers standing and marching off to war, the red and the shorter blocks on the ground stand for the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The city's website describes the memorial's construction as, "The memorial will consist of an upper and lower level. The lower level of the memorial was designed to match the exact ratio of the American Flag. Stone plinths (columns) of various heights will map out the flag’s stars and stripes."

Community members and veterans of all ages celebrated the opening.

The memorial has been a long time coming. Eight years ago, phase one was completed. On Nov. 11, 2021, it finally opened for the whole community to share and reflect on a very fitting day – Veterans Day.

Veterans say having this memorial to visit means so much.

"It absolutely does mean something to me and other veterans with the American Legion, with Veterans of Foreign Wars, disabled veterans. It means something to us because the city made this tremendous memorial for all of us to enjoy and share with our community, friends," said veteran Hayden Duff.

"It is pretty exciting. I know the symbolism and everything this park is going to stand for and provide … will really be an awesome amenity to our community, so we are very excited," said Chandler's Mayor, Kevin Hartke.

The memorial has six themes: freedom, recognition, reflection, sacrifice, memories and family.

The Field of Honor is open year-round and veterans hope that this will be a place for the community to reflect and share stories, not just on Memorial or Veterans days, but on any day of the year.

Read more about the memorial's meaning here.

