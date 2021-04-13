Child in critical condition after being left in car for hours

Police say a child is in critical condition after she was left in a hot car for several hours that was parked in the garage of a Valley home.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 1 p.m. on April 12 for reports of an injured infant.

After arriving at the home, officers and firefighters located the 4-month-old girl who was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the girl's mother left the child inside the car at 8:30 a.m.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

