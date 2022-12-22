Child taken from Arizona City home by father without permission has been found: PCSO

Authorities in Pinal County say a child who was taken by his father without permission has been found safe.

According to earlier statements, 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with his son, 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz, at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Ruiz was allegedly violating a court order, and the vehicle Ruiz was originally driving was later found in Yuma.